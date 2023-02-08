It´s official! A Barbara Streisand autobiography is coming

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 February 2023 • 23:38

Barbara Streisand - Image Blueee777 / Shutterstock.com

The long-awaited Barbara Streisand autobiography is coming but the bad news is that it will only be released in time for Christmas.

Now 8o years old, Streisand has long held the imagination of her many fans with much of her life kept private.

But now the two-time Oscar winner is said to bare all in her autobiography “My name is Barbara” which will be released on November 7.

A highly respected actor with a voice that is among the best of all time, she has achieved the highest accolades both as an actress and as a singer. Among her acting masterpieces are “A star is born” and “Funny girl.”

But perhaps she will always be best known for music that saw her songs featured on award-winning programmes, songs such as “Happy days are here again,” “People” and “My Man.”

Streisand received 10 Grammy Awards, including the lifetime achievement and legend awards in the ’90s.

The book is said to be a mammoth read at over 1,000 pages, but one that will enthral for its “frank, funny, opinionated and charming” account of her life. The book will be published by Penguin Random House.

They say on their website: “Barbra Streisand is by any account a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment.

“In ´My Name Is Barbra,’ she tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career, from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.

“The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making ‘Yentl’; her direction of ‘The Prince of Tides’; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfilment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.”

In 1983 she made history with her film “Yentl,” becoming the first woman to write, produce, direct and star in a major motion picture. In addition to her Oscars for “Funny Girl” (1968) and for writing the “Evergreen” theme song for the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” she also Emmy Awards for her TV specials “Barbara: The Concert” (1994) and “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001).

In 1980 she picked up a special Tony Award in 1980 after being nominated twice before for her roles in “I Can Get It for You Wholesale” and the stage version of “Funny Girl.”

Fiercely protective of her image, Streisand has never endorsed any of the biographies about her. But “My name is Barbara” will change that even though it has been long in coming, with the Penguin Random House deal signed in 2015.

Penguin Random House says that the official Barbara Streisand autobiography has been worth waiting for.

