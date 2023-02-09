BREAKING: Legendary song composer Burt Bacharach passes away aged 94

By Chris King • 09 February 2023 • 16:08

Legendary song composer Burt Bacharach passes away aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the composer responsible for some of the most famous songs of all time passed away aged 94.

The legendary American song composer Burt Bacharach passed away today, Thursday, February 9 at the age of 94. He was responsible for some of the most memorable hits songs of all time.

His collaboration with Hal David – which began in 1957 – is the stuff of legend. During a music career of more than 70 years, he racked up three Oscars, six Grammys, and a lifetime achievement award.

Bacharach’s list of hits is beyond impressive, having composed songs for, among others, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick, and Cilla Black. Hits including ‘I Say A Little Prayer’, ‘Walk On By’, and ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose’ are among his catalogue of accomplishments.

One of his first jobs saw Bacharach working with Hollywood star Marlene Dietrich in the early 1950s. He then hooked up with lyricist Hal David, and the rest is pure music history. From 1961 onward, the pair wrote 39 hits for music legend Dionne Warwick.

#FlashbackFriday Dionne Warwick performing “One Less Bell To Answer,” written by Burt Bacharach, on The Carol Burnett Show in 1971. pic.twitter.com/QG9TF8duYY — Burt Bacharach (@BurtBacharach) November 18, 2022

Happy birthday to my dear friend, the late Marlene Dietrich. You are loved and you are missed. 🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/O25bf3Atsv — Burt Bacharach (@BurtBacharach) December 27, 2022

He was still touring well into his later years, bringing the songs of yesteryear to a brand new audience in some cases. In 2015, he even took to the iconic pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Keeping in touch with music styles, Bacharach found himself working with an eclectic mix of stars. These included Dr Dre, Elvis Costello, and Sheryl Crow, all of whom benefitted from his genius.

