Ugly breakup: Shakira’s latest leaked track appears to contain ANOTHER dig at ex Gerard Pique

By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 11:47

Shakira with her former partner Gerard Pique. Photo: Cordon Press.

The latest track by pop superstar Shakira has been leaked, and some of the rather cryptic lyrics appear to be directed at her ex – former Barcelona football star Gerard Pique – once again.

The latest hit comes a month after the Colombian multi award-winning star released the hit Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, which appeared to slam Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

That track, which has reached millions of views on YouTube in just a matter of weeks, aims a huge swipe at the former Barca defender with damning lyrics such as “I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

Shakira and Pique went through a bitter split after 12 years together.

Now, it appears, a possible new song by Shakira and singer Manuel Turizo has been leaked online, Marca reports.

Even though only a few verses of the track have been leaked, fans are already convinced that the star hits back at her former partner once again.

In what is believed to be the track’s chorus, Shakira sings: “I’ve been thirsty for a while, I don’t know why.

“I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty glass.”

The new lyrics have been revealed after Shakira’s new track in collaboration with Karol G has been mysteriously delayed.

Following their split, Shakira has slammed her ex-footie star and his new girlfriend in her later singles, including Te Felicito and Monotonía.

The diss track BZRP Music Sessions #53 reportedly forced the Spanish football ace and public relations student Clara into hiding, in a bid to avoid the backlash.

