By Matthew Roscoe • 13 February 2023 • 13:18

Google to fight misinformation about Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Image: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports on Monday, February 13, Google wants to fight misinformation about Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

German news outlet Tagesschau reported that Google’s subsidiary company Jigsaw is expanding its misinformation awareness campaign regarding Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

The outlet noted that so far the preventive activities have concentrated on Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The media company said that the video campaign was aimed at raising awareness of Russian propaganda and manipulative content that blamed certain groups for grievances that they are not responsible for.

Several 90-second videos have been produced similar to ones made last year about Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic who fled the full-scale war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One of the videos reportedly centres around three female friends meeting and talking in the evening in a pub.

In it, one of them says she has to leave early because she is afraid of being attacked by Ukrainian refugees on the street at night.

The other two women reassure their friend and point out that most of the refugees are women and small children.

The woman said she was scared before of internet rumours, which the video describes as ‘pure intimidation’.

