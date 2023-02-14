Scientific expedition investigating plastic pollution around Spanish coasts arrives in Marbella

La EspanNa Azul (www.laespaaazul.es) is an expedition led by adventurer and naturalist, Nacho Dean (www.nachodean.com) aimed at raising awareness of marine plastic waste and promoting care for marine habitats.

The boat and her crew left San Sebastian in September 2022 and will continue travelling around the Spanish coastline until June 2023. In cooperation with the University of Cadiz, their mission at each stop is to conduct scientific research, beach clean-ups and seminars for schools, local governments and their communities.

Native Spaniard, Nacho Dean, is the driving force behind this expedition. Passionate about nature, habitat and pollution, he spent three years walking around the world and even swam across the straits between the five continents to help raise the profile of these issues.

Rotary End Plastic Soup is supporting this project on behalf of the three Rotary Districts in Spain, as well as actively helping during the stops in various harbours. Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina is the Ambassador club of the Rotary movement, EndPlasticSoup, (www.endplasticsoup.nl) which began in Amsterdam in 2018 and now involves over 300 Rotary Clubs across the globe.

For further information or if you would like to join the press conference please contact: [email protected]

