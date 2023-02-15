Calvia Rotary Club International’s huge fundraising walk is back this March

By Betty Henderson • 15 February 2023 • 12:00

Participants pose during last year’s ‘Walk for those who can’t’ Rotary Club walk which was also in aid of charity. Photo credit: Rotary Club Calvia International (via Facebook)

CALVIA’S Rotary Club International have announced a date for one of their most anticipated events. The popular ‘Walk for those who can’t’ charity walk is set to be held on Sunday, March 26 in s’Araccó.

There are two scenic walk options available to participants. The short option is a 2.5 kilometre walk, starting at 11:15am, while the long option is a nine kilometre route, setting off at 11am.

The walks will both take place in the Camp Municipal de Sports Melisa Nicolau, which is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

The walks are also both guided by experienced hikers who will be able to share plenty of knowledge about local flora and fauna to interested participants.

After walking, participants will get a chance to kick back and relax at a barbecue while listening to entertainment by Izzy.

Tickets for the walk cost €10 for children and €15 for adults which is payable on site by cash or card. All money raised will go towards the amazing work of ASDICA, a charity that works to make disabled people’s lives easier in Mallorca.

Prior registration is required by email: [email protected]