Bruce Willis’s family announced that the Hollywood legend had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, for which there is no known cure.

Bruce Willis’ family announced today, Thursday, February 16, that the 67-year-old actor is suffering from frontotemporal dementia. This sadly is “a cruel disease for which there is no treatment”.

“Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia”, his wife, Emma Hemming; their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn; his ex Demi Moore; and the three daughters he had with her, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, said in a statement posted on Instagram.

The Golden Globe winner’s entourage said that the legendary ‘Die Hard’ actor was suffering from “a cruel disease” for which, “there are no treatments”. His family explained that they are obviously saddened, but are at least reassured by the fact that they now have a clear diagnosis of his condition.

In the message, the Willis circle pointed out that “much more awareness and research” are needed on frontotemporal dementia – known as FTD – although they are hopeful that the world of medicine can find ways to deal with it in time.

The relatives of the protagonist of films such as The Sixth Sense and Pulp Fiction also highlighted “the joy” that the actor “has always had, and that he has spread to everyone around him.” For this reason, they intend to try and help him “to live as full a life as possible”, they stressed.

“For people under the age of 60, it is the most common form of dementia, and because it can take years to be diagnosed, it is likely to be much more frequent than we know”, they added. His family encouraged people to ask the Association for help with frontotemporal degeneration.

Last September, the Hollywood actor’s family announced Bruce’s retirement from the cinema for health reasons. He was initially diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that caused him to lose the ability to express himself or understand written or spoken language.

