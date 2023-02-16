By Imran Khan • 16 February 2023 • 9:59

Over 1.1 million Ukrainians reached Germany after Russian invasion. Photo by Pazargic-Liviu Shutterstock.com

Officials in Germany have announced that over 1.1 million people from Ukraine arrived in Germany in 2022 after the invasion by Russia

According to recent estimates in Germany by the federal statistical office, over 1.1 million Ukrainians reached Germany in 2022.

Authorities in Germany on Thursday, February 16 said that this number exceeds the number of migrants that arrived in the country from the Middle East in 2015.

A statement released by the federal office cited by Reuters said, “Two-thirds of the immigrants from Ukraine arrived in the first three months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, between March and May of last year”.

The data has been released by the government almost a year after the Russians started the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Authorities also said, “Excluding those who returned to Ukraine, immigration from Ukraine to Germany to 962,000 in 2022, more than the total of 834,000 that came from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq together between 2014 and 2016”.

The statement added that this makes “Ukrainian citizens the second largest foreign population in Germany after Turkish nationals by October 2022”.

