Shock as Czech Ambassador to Poland Jakub Dürr dies suddenly. Image: MZVCR/Twitter
Jakub Dürr, 46, the Czech Ambassador to Poland died suddenly on Thursday, February 16. He had been on sick leave since November and returned to the Czech Republic from Warsaw for health reasons, but then returned to work in Poland.
The Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic called Jakub, who was the former deputy minister of education, youth and sports of the Czech Republic, a “great diplomat.”
The country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, said: “It is with great pain that I received the news of the death of my esteemed colleague Jakub Dürr, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Poland.
“He did a lot for Czech diplomacy not only in Poland, in the past he tirelessly promoted our interests in the European Union, he devoted himself tenaciously to European affairs even at headquarters.
“Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.”
Mr Dürr worked in Czech diplomacy for more than twelve years. He was first the Czech Ambassador in the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the European Union.
He then became deputy foreign minister and headed the European section for almost three years before he became the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Poland in December 2021.
Ministerstvo zahraničních věcí s velkým zármutkem oznamuje, že dnes náhle zemřel Jakub Dürr, český velvyslanec v Polsku. Vyjadřujeme upřímnou soustrast rodině a jeho blízkým. pic.twitter.com/0OSfTSoiVs
Ministerstvo zahraničních věcí s velkým zármutkem oznamuje, že dnes náhle zemřel Jakub Dürr, český velvyslanec v Polsku. Vyjadřujeme upřímnou soustrast rodině a jeho blízkým. pic.twitter.com/0OSfTSoiVs
Tributes poured into social media following news of Dürr’s sudden death.
A minute of silence in memory of late Ambassador Jakub Dürr was held at both CoreperII and CoreperI ambassadors’ meetings today, as noted by the Czechia in the EU Twitter account.
“Thank you @EUAmbDanielsson and @TorbjornHaak for your moving words and all of you for remembering Jakub and your condolences,” it said.
A minute of silence in memory of late Ambassador Jakub Dürr was held at both #CoreperII and #CoreperI ambassadors’ meetings today 😔.
Thank you @EUAmbDanielsson and @TorbjornHaak for your moving words and all of you for remembering Jakub and your condolences. pic.twitter.com/FxIO4MiVXL
A minute of silence in memory of late Ambassador Jakub Dürr was held at both #CoreperII and #CoreperI ambassadors’ meetings today 😔.
Thank you @EUAmbDanielsson and @TorbjornHaak for your moving words and all of you for remembering Jakub and your condolences. pic.twitter.com/FxIO4MiVXL
The Czech Embassy in Poland wrote: “It is with great sadness and pain that we inform you that on February 16, 2022, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic in Warsaw, Mr. Jakub Dürr, passed away forever. An excellent diplomat, a great expert and friend of Poland, and above all a great man has passed away…”
Z ogromnym smutkiem i bólem informujemy, że 16 lutego 2022 roku odszedł od nas na zawsze Ambasador Nadzwyczajny i Pełnomocny Republiki Czeskiej w Warszawie Pan Jakub Dürr. Odszedł znakomity dyplomata, wielki znawca i przyjaciel Polski, a przede wszystkim wspaniały człowiek… pic.twitter.com/mSM9nYiBR9
Z ogromnym smutkiem i bólem informujemy, że 16 lutego 2022 roku odszedł od nas na zawsze Ambasador Nadzwyczajny i Pełnomocny Republiki Czeskiej w Warszawie Pan Jakub Dürr. Odszedł znakomity dyplomata, wielki znawca i przyjaciel Polski, a przede wszystkim wspaniały człowiek… pic.twitter.com/mSM9nYiBR9
“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the very early death of 🇨🇿 ambassador Jakub Dürr, a dear friend and a colleague. Rest in peace, dear Jakub. 🙏” wrote Serbia in the EU.
We are deeply saddened and shocked by the very early death of 🇨🇿 ambassador Jakub Dürr, a dear friend and a colleague. Rest in peace, dear Jakub. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BkZLPlqAm1
We are deeply saddened and shocked by the very early death of 🇨🇿 ambassador Jakub Dürr, a dear friend and a colleague. Rest in peace, dear Jakub. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BkZLPlqAm1
Pavel Latushka, head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus, said: “I will remember H.E. Jakub Dürr as a man who wanted freedom for Belarusians. Meetings with him will be remembered as conversations with a Czech who, knowing 🇨🇿 history of struggle, did much for Belarus’ future. My sincere condolences to the family, @CzechMFA & @CZEmbassyPoland.”
I will remember H.E. Jakub Dürr as a man who wanted freedom for Belarusians. Meetings with him will be remembered as conversations with a Czech who, knowing 🇨🇿 history of struggle, did much for Belarus’ future. My sincere condolences to the family, @CzechMFA & @CZEmbassyPoland https://t.co/69doyTQEoi
I will remember H.E. Jakub Dürr as a man who wanted freedom for Belarusians. Meetings with him will be remembered as conversations with a Czech who, knowing 🇨🇿 history of struggle, did much for Belarus’ future. My sincere condolences to the family, @CzechMFA & @CZEmbassyPoland https://t.co/69doyTQEoi
No cause of death has been revealed at this time.
