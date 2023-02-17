By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 15:45

Shock as Czech Ambassador to Poland Jakub Dürr dies suddenly. Image: MZVCR/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media after it announced that Jakub Dürr, the Czech ambassador to Poland, had died suddenly.

Jakub Dürr, 46, the Czech Ambassador to Poland died suddenly on Thursday, February 16. He had been on sick leave since November and returned to the Czech Republic from Warsaw for health reasons, but then returned to work in Poland.

The Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic called Jakub, who was the former deputy minister of education, youth and sports of the Czech Republic, a “great diplomat.”

The country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, said: “It is with great pain that I received the news of the death of my esteemed colleague Jakub Dürr, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Poland.

“He did a lot for Czech diplomacy not only in Poland, in the past he tirelessly promoted our interests in the European Union, he devoted himself tenaciously to European affairs even at headquarters.

“Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.”