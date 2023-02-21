Brazilian football star found dead aged just 21

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 February 2023 • 12:44

Jian Kayo - Image cropped Twitter estadio97

A young Brazilian football star has been found dead in his home at the age of 21.

Ituano FC, Jian Kayo´s club, confirmed that he was found dead in a heart-breaking statement. It simply said: “With great sadness and dismay, Ituano FC communicates the death of the athlete Jian Kayo Gomes Soares.

“The body was found lifeless, at his residence, on the night of Saturday the 18th. Goalkeeper Jian Kayo, born in Parana, was 21 years old.

“He arrived for the Under-20 of Ituano in 2021 and was a starter in the Paulista Championship of that year, a starter in the 2022 Sao Paulo Cup and also in Paulistao of the same year.

“Promising and of quality, he was promoted to the professional squad for the 2023 season.

“We deeply regret this great loss, directing our prayers to him, his family and his friends. Ituano FC is providing all the necessary support and attention to the family, at this time of deep pain.

“As soon as possible, after approval by the authorities and the family, we will disclose additional information.”

Com muita tristeza e consternação, o Ituano FC comunica o falecimento do atleta JIAN KAYO GOMES SOARES. Seu corpo foi encontrado sem vida, em sua residência, na noite deste sábado. Assim que possível, após liberação pelas autoridades e Família, divulgaremos mais informações. pic.twitter.com/QpnPTtv8ui — Ituano Futebol Clube (@ituanooficial) February 19, 2023

Kayo had previously played for Sao Paolo´s youth team and was tipped for greater success. Sao Paolo FC issued a statement on hearing the news: “With great sorrow and dismay, Sao Paulo Football Club regrets the death of goalkeeper Jian Kayo, who passed through the #MadeInCotia base and was at Ituano.

“Our condolences and solidarity to the family, friends and @ituanofc, wishing you all find strength in this time of pain.”

Ituano plays in Brazil’s Serie B and is the former club of another Brazilian football star Arsenal´s Gabriel Martinelli. No indication has been given as to the cause of death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.