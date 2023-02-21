Campohermoso prepares for the return of its carnival with an exciting programme of entertainment

By Betty Henderson • 21 February 2023 • 13:32

Carnival is one of the most vibrant days on Campohermoso’s calendar, it returns this weekend. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Níjar (via Facebook)

IT’S carnival season across Spain and Campohermoso is not going to be left out! The town located near to Níjar is set to have its big day of celebrations on Sunday, February 26, and there’s already a packed programme of events.

Carnival will kick off at 10am with the opening of a purpose-built marquee which is set to showcase the best of local business with stalls offering a range of products and services. There will also be a community breakfast in the Plaza Juan Antonio Lozano at 10:30am for the carnival early birds.

The spirit of carnival will fill the streets of the town as activities for children begin at 11:30am before dance and musical performances from 1pm.

Later, from 6pm the main event is scheduled to take place in the marquee, the carnival costume contest, which will reward attendees for their creativity and vibrant costumes. This year’s costume contest will consist of four different categories; infant, junior, adult and groups (of eight people or more). First and second place contestants in each category will receive voucher prizes.