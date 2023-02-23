Grey’s Anatomy actor stars in new ITV crime drama alongside Sherlock actress

On Thursday, February 23, ITV released a series of first-look images for the thrilling new crime drama Six Four, starring Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy, Trainspotting) and Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point, Sherlock, The A-Word) as leads Chris and Michelle O’Neill.

The four-part event drama is due to air on ITV’s brand new, free streaming service ITVX on March 30.

It was created by BAFTA Scotland Award-winning screenwriter, Gregory Burke (Black Watch), directed Ben A. Williams (Sherwood, Baghdad Central) and produced by award-winning House Productions (Sherwood, Brexit – The Uncivil War).

“Inspired by the best-selling novel Six Four by Hideo Yokoyama, the drama is set primarily in Glasgow, and is a dark and compelling story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth, when Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter goes missing,” the TV company said.

“Serving police detective, Chris, played by Kevin McKidd, is provided with a startling revelation about an infamous, unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl called Julie Mackie disappeared.”

It added: “Now, reeling from the news that his own daughter has gone missing, Chris is approached by a journalist who tells him that fatal mistakes were covered-up in Julie’s disappearance. Revisiting the case, Chris uncovers a series of undeniable errors, corruption and unbridled ambition.

“As Chris fights to make sense of what he’s discovered, his wife Michelle, played by Vinette Robinson, takes matters into her own hands in search of their daughter.

“Using skills she learned as a former undercover officer, Michelle takes ever-increasing risks as she follows a trail of clues into the criminal underworld she previously escaped from, where vice and extortion had the power to reach to the top of the political establishment.”

“While Chris and Michelle do everything they can to get to the truth, the daughter of the Justice Minister is suddenly kidnapped, just as the minister is on the cusp of achieving a political election victory,” it added.

“The kidnap has unnerving similarities to the Mackie case. Is the past repeating itself, or is the explosive truth of what really happened to Julie Mackie about to be revealed?”

