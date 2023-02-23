Slovenian band Laibach to perform first concert by a foreign group in Kyiv since war began under the name ‘Eurovision’

By Betty Henderson • 23 February 2023 • 12:03

Slovenian band Laibach has announced a concert date in Kyiv and are set to become the first foreign band to perform in Ukraine since the war began. Photo credit: Laibach (via Facebook)

A SLOVENIAN band is warming up to give a performance in Kyiv in what they say will be the first concert by a foreign performer since the war began a year ago. Laibach have announced a concert date in Kyiv’s Bel Etage music hall on Friday, March 31.

This is not the first time that the subversive quartet have performed a concert in a dangerous location. In fact, Laibach played two concerts in Sarajevo during the Bosnian war in 1995 and also performed in North Korea in 2015.

The group announced their decision to perform a concert in the warzone on Wednesday, February 22, saying it would be entitled ‘Eurovision’. The concert’s name is a reference to the fact that the country won the European song contest last year, meaning they should have hosted it this year.

Although they might be the first foreign band to perform a traditional concert since the war broke out, U2 musicians Bono and the Edge from U2 played a set in a Kyiv subway station last year, where they showed their support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people living under siege.