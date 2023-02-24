Coronation Party to bring Great British pomp and ceremony to La Marina to welcome a new king

By Betty Henderson • 24 February 2023 • 11:37

King Charles III will be inaugurated as British monarch in May. Photo credit: Mark Jones / Wikimedia Commons

THE Costa Blanca might be thousands of miles from the UK, but that doesn’t mean anyone will miss out on the biggest royal event of the year, King Charles III’s coronation.

One event in La Marina will bring a slice of Great British fun to Spain on Saturday, May 6, celebrating King Charles’ ascension to the throne. Organisers are putting on a fabulous coronation party at J’s Restaurant in La Marina, allowing guests to watch along and welcome a new British monarch.

The event will begin at 4pm, with plenty of live entertainment, a raffle and tombola as well as live streaming of the coronation ceremony. A variety of sensational local musical acts will enliven the afternoon including the Sunshine Singers, Michelle & Andy and the Mr Hyde Duo,who will play until late.

The party will also raise vital funds for two local charities, DEBRA Butterfly Children, who support children with skin conditions, and animal rescue charity, AAN.

Guests are invited to dress in their finery for a Great British afternoon of celebration. Organisers ask guests to book their space by buying a non-refundable ticket for €4.