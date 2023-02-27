President Zelenskyy fires Commander of Ukrainian joint forces with one-line decree

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 18:33

Image of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a simple one-line decree, and without any reason, Eduard Moskalyov, the Commander of the Ukrainian joint forces was fired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A simple one-line decree signed on Sunday, February 26, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saw Eduard Moskalyov removed from his post. The military officer was appointed as Commander of the Ukrainian joint forces in March 2022, just after the Russian invasion began.

The decree was posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine, with no explanation given for the officer’s removal. Moskalyov had been leading Ukrainian forces in the thick of the frontline battles in the eastern Donbas region.

Ironically, only last Friday 24, Zelenskyy mentioned his top commander during the daily address that he makes to the nation. In his speech, the President listed all of the top officers he had been speaking to at the front line, as reported by Sky News.

Fierce fighting has been raging for many months in the east of Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s military attempts to take the city of Bakhmut. Mercenaries belonging to the notorious Wagner PMC are known to be at the forefront of this offensive. Several settlements in the area have reportedly been brought under its control in the last few weeks.

The private army’s founder and chief Yevgeny Prigozhin even accused military chiefs in the Kremlin of ‘high-treason’ last week for allegedly not supplying his men with fresh munitions. This has since been resolved according to a recent Telegram post from the mercenary boss.

___________________________________________________________

