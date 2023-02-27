Where are we at in Spain with COVID-19?

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 February 2023 • 11:54

The coronavirus/Shutterstock Images

27 February 2023: Today many Spaniards and other residents of the country may not think too much about the global pandemic that was announced by the World Health Organisation in March 2020. The restrictions on travel and isolation have relaxed in the country.

If you were vaccinated, or chose not to be, if you caught COVID or knew someone that did, or even if a death touched you and your family, you will be very glad to hear again that the figures are way down on the instances of infection and death. But coronavirus still remains in the community.

Today’s pandemic figures in Spain list a total of 13,763,336 Coronavirus infections with 119,380 deaths, according to Worldometer. After a huge peak in January 2022, where Spain saw over 150K new cases per day, we are down to about 1,000 new cases and 26 deaths per day in the week leading up to February 24.

Vaccines are still available in Spain and are rolled out in four phases, so for many Spaniards the third and final boosters are yet to be administered. Masks still need to be worn in pharmacies and medical facilities, and many vulnerable people wear masks in public generally for good reason.

Protocols are still in place at international borders, you need to show proof of vaccination to enter the USA for example. Categories of travellers entering Spain that are not required to be in possession of any COVID-19-related documents include Spaniards and EU citizens, family members of these people and some categories of foreigners.

As the presence of the virus still exists, as well as other infectious viruses, we are advised to ventilate indoor spaces as much as possible, wash our hands regularly and limit contact with infected people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.