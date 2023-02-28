The meaning behind Andalucia Day

By Victoria Scott • 28 February 2023 • 8:58

Image: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

Día de Andalucía also known as Andalucia day is celebrated on February 28 each year and marks the anniversary of the referendum held in 1980.

The referendum allowed Andalucía to become an autonomous community in Spain. Meaning that Andalucia has the right and freedom from the main authority. Andalucia is self-governing and taxes can vary throughout the regions.

The Andalucian flag is green and white with the crest of the mythical Greek hero Heracles between two columns. The columns represent the Pillars of Heracles. The rocks on either side of the Straits of Gibraltar.

