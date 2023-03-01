Botanical Gardens Art Exhibition: A celebration of nature and creativity in Málaga

By Betty Henderson • 01 March 2023 • 11:34

Malaga’s Botanical Gardens are the perfect backdrop for the exhibition and are sure to provide inspiration to all viewers. Photo credit: Jardín Botánico - Histórico La Concepción (via Facebook)

THE historic Botanical Gardens of Málaga are renowned for their stunning collection of plants and trees from all over the world. But for the month of March, the gardens will also be home to an exciting art event featuring the work of four talented English artists.

From sculptures and drawings to ceramics, photography, acrylics, watercolours, and woodcuts, the exhibition promises to be a celebration of creativity and nature.

Judy Farrar’s sculptures and drawings are inspired by the shapes and forms found in nature, using a variety of materials to bring her creations to life.

Ceramicist Linda Gunn-Russell creates beautiful pieces inspired by the natural world, such as vases adorned with intricate leaf and flower patterns.

Photographer Yanina Temple’s work captures the beauty of the world around us. Her photographs are a celebration of nature, from sweeping landscapes to close-up shots of flowers.

Ann Westley’s paintings are inspired by the natural world, and she often uses bold colours and striking imagery to convey her message.

The exhibition runs from Friday, March 3 until Thursday, March 30 and is open every day (except Mondays). Entry is free as part of admission to the gardens.