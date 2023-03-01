Jail for monster parents who left their 23-stone disabled daughter to die in her own filth

The young girl was found surrounded by flies and maggots after becoming morbidly obese during the pandemic. Kaylea’s father, 45-year-old Alun Titford, was sentenced to six and a half years while her mother, 49-year-old Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, was sentenced to six years in prison, Sky News confirmed on Wednesday, March 1.

Mr Justice Griffiths said, “Kaylea Titford had been left in appalling conditions due to the negligence of Sarah Lloyd-Jones and Alun Titford.”

“Her immobility also removed her ability to extricate herself from the general squalor into which the defendants sank her. She was in a specially adapted room in a specially adapted house, with her own disabled toilet, but she had long since been unable to toilet herself.”

“By the time of her death, she was lying in her own filth, surrounded by flies which bothered her and maggots which fed on her. ‘Her flesh was disfigured by ulcers which left her skin open down to the fat and in one place down to the bone.”

“The stench created as her body rotted away alive, and from the excrement left to dry unattended around and on her body, and in the room, made paramedic and police officers of long experience retch and feel physically sick when they attended on the body.”

“The ulcers on Kaylea’s body, caused by pressure sores, lack of hygiene, lack of movement and lack of professional care, were the worst the expert had ever seen.”