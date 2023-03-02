BREAKING: UK´s MI5 missed ‘significant opportunity’ to stop suicide bombing during Ariana Grande´s concert

By Imran Khan • 02 March 2023 • 16:07

An inquiry conducted into the suicide bombing during Ariana Grande´s concert states UK´s MI5 missed a significate opportunity to prevent an attack

An inquiry into the suicide bombing which took place in 2017 during an Ariana Grande concert has concluded that UK´s MI5 missed an opportunity to take action.

“There was a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack,” said Inquiry chairman John Saunders cited in Reuters, as he criticised its intelligence sharing with counter-terrorism police.

Sauders added, “It is not possible to reach any conclusion on the balance of probabilities or to any other evidential standard as to whether the attack would have been prevented.

“However, there was a realistic possibility that actionable intelligence could have been obtained which might have led to actions preventing the attack.”

After the report, a lawyer for the 11 families who lost their relatives during the attack stated that the “failures highlighted in the report were unacceptable”.

Lawyer Richard Scorer said, “As a result of these failures, at the very least, a real possibility of preventing this attack was lost. This is a devastating conclusion for us”.

More than 200 people were injured and 22 people died after a man detonated a homemade bomb at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

The bomb exploded as parents were arriving to collect their children after Ariana´s show.

