By Chris King • 03 March 2023 • 17:23

Multiple deaths after MASSIVE explosion at fuel storage depot in North Jakarta, Indonesia

A huge explosion at a fuel storage depot in North Jakarta, Indonesia, has reportedly caused multiple fatalities.

A massive explosion in a fuel storage depot in North Jakarta, Indonesia, is believed to have been caused by a ruptured gas pipeline. According to the Jakarta Post, a report by firefighters at the scene said that at least 13 people were killed as a result of the huge blast that occurred at around 8pm local time this Friday, March 3.

The incident happened at the state-owned energy company’s Pertamina Depot in Plumpang, Koja, in the north of the island of Java. At least 51 fire brigade crews have reportedly been deployed to the location to tackle the incredible blaze. According to Indonesia’s energy ministry, the facility has a capacity of 300,000 kilolitres.

Video footage posted on social media by Jenis Kelamin Digambar Bukan Ditulis shows the moment the explosion took place. He explained: “I didn’t record this video, but I got it from the WhatsApp family group. but my house is approximately the same distance from the video recorder’s house to the scene of the incident (Pertamina). please pray that this disaster will be handled quickly, amiin”.

Video ini bukan gw yang merekam, tetapi gw dapatkan dari whatssapp grup keluarga. tapi rumah gw kira-kira berjarak sama dengan rumah perekam video tersebut dengan tempat kejadian (pertamina). tolong doakan semoga musibah ini cepat tertangani, amiin. — Jenis Kelamin Digambar Bukan Ditulis (@_setiorudi) March 3, 2023

Massive fire at fuel storage station belonging to state-owned energy company Pertamina at North Jakarta, Indonesia – multiple people dead. pic.twitter.com/lfsBRdBNAw — 🅰【C】 (@AlertChannel) March 3, 2023

Speaking with the Kompas TV news channel, North Jakarta fire station official Satriadi Gunawan told them that the flames had spread to nearby properties. In a statement quoted by Tempo, the incident was also confirmed by Pertamina communications officer, Eko Kristiawan.

He told the news outlet: “A fire has broken out at a reception pipe at the Integrated Terminal BBM Jakarta, Plumpang. Efforts to mitigate the incident and evacuate workers as well as residents around the location are being made in coordination with all relevant parties”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.