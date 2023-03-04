PSG’s Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi formally accused of rape by French authorities

By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 1:15

Image of PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi. Credit: Wikipedia - By Кирилл Венедиктов - https://www.soccer.ru/matches/galery/1067177/photo/730228, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91850112

French prosecutors have reportedly formally charged PSG’s Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi with rape.

Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint Germain’s Moroccan football star has reportedly been formally charged with rape. This is said to be the result of investigations conducted following the alleged sexual assault of a 23-year-old girl in Paris, according to the AFP news agency. At the time of the news of his indictment, Hakimi was training with his teammates at PSG’s sports facilities.

In a tweet, AFP reported that the football club stands by their player: “#UPDATE A Paris Saint-Germain spokesman said the club ‘gives its support to Achraf Hakimi and ‘places its trust in the justice system’ after the club’s Morocco international defender was charged with rape”.

#BREAKING Paris Saint-Germain say they 'support' footballer Achraf Hakimi after rape charge pic.twitter.com/I6XsGh0PLg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2023

The proceedings against the footballer are being held at the Nanterre Court, whose prosecutor’s office launched an investigation after the victim recounted the events at the Nogent-sur-Marne police station. The young woman, at first, apparently did not want to report the incident to the French police.

However, on Thursday, March 2, the 24-year-old Moroccan international was charged with rape. The Public Prosecutor’s Office determined that he had been placed under judicial supervision preventing him from having contact with the victim, although he has been released.

According to local media, the victim and Hakimi made contact through their respective social networks on January 16. From there, the PSG footballer invited the young woman to his residence in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris.

In a statement from the girl, she claimed that once she entered Achraf’s house, the Moroccan kissed her on the lips despite her refusal. He then allegedly lifted her clothes and kissed her breasts and even inserted his fingers into her vagina. The victim kicked her assailant away and decided to call a friend to come and get her.