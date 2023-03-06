Spain’s rare black vultures back in the Pyrenees after disappearing in 19th century

This is the result of a number of public and private initiatives undertaken during this time.

The news is supported by the latest figures provided by Trenca (an entity dedicated to conservation).

In 2022, in the Caza de Boumort National Park, 65 individual black vultures were counted, 18 pairs were set up home there and 11 chicks were born, of which nine fledged.

Of these, four were tagged with a GPS so their movements can be tracked in greater detail.

Spain is home to 86 per cent of the total European black vulture population (distributed between Extremadura, Castile-La Mancha, Castile-Leon, Andalusia, Madrid and Catalonia).

The species is listed as Vulnerable both in Spain’s Red Book of Birds and in the Spanish Catalogue of Threatened Species.

In Catalonia, the black vulture is considered a protected native wildlife species.

