Cold weather alert issued by UK Health Security Agency

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, confirmed: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.”

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.”

The UKHSA has supplemented the cold weather plan for England with useful resources and advice on the risks of cold weather and tips for staying warm and well this winter.

For people struggling to afford heating bills, Simple Energy Advice provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants that are available to help keep you warm this winter.

If people can’t heat all the rooms they use, it’s important to heat the living room during the day and the bedroom just before going to sleep. Wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer. Having plenty of hot food and drinks is also effective for keeping warm.