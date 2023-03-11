A specimen of the protected species of clouded panther removed from an enclosure in Murcia

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 21:17

Image of clouded panther. Credit: Primadomus animal sanctuary in Villena

Seprona officers removed a young clouded panther that was being kept in an enclosure in the Region of Murcia.

The Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (Seprona) found a type of Asian panther, the clouded panther, in a fine orchard in the municipality of Murcia today, Saturday, March 11. It was subsequently removed while an investigation into its origin is carried out.

As reported by La Opinion de Murcia, the animal was transferred to the Primadomus animal shelter located at Finca Rincon de Moro in the Alicante municipality of Villena, which will take care of the feline for the time being. According to Seprona, the panther will remain in Villena: “while the alleged irregularities in the documentation required to possess a protected species of this type are verified”.

Apparently, the owner of the clouded panther maintained that he had all the relevant papers and permits in order and that he will prove it to the authorities.

Seprona said that the animal was a young specimen of about one year of age. It was living in a fenced enclosure where it could move freely, was not in any type of cage, and was in good physical condition.

The documentation provided by the owner of the animal will now be studied they added, with the individual not being placed under arrest. No administrative process has been opened against him for now either. If it is finally proven that the owner has a permit, the animal will be returned to him.

The clouded panther (Neofelis nebulosa) typically inhabits the tropical and subtropical forests of India, southern China, and Malaysia. It owes its name to the cloud-like markings on its fur and is a protected animal.

