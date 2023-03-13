Indalo Players gear up for gripping performance of ‘Murder in the Panto’

By Betty Henderson • 13 March 2023 • 17:12

Actors from Indalo Players in a previous performance of ‘Murder in the Panto’ which is back by popular demand! Photo credit: Indalo Players - El Teatro, Mojacar (via Facebook)

THE Indalo Players theatre group is back and ready to take the stage with a thrilling and entertaining charity performance of ‘Murder in the Panto’! Guests are told to expect an evening of laughter, drama, and of course, murder!

The Maruja Cintas Theatre in Bédar is the venue for this one-night-only performance on Thursday, March 30. The theatre, located right across from the swimming pool, will open its doors at 6pm, allowing guests plenty of time to enjoy the bar and the fantastic atmosphere before the show gets underway at 8pm.

The excitement and buzz surrounding the event are palpable, as preparations get underway with talented cast members attending rehearsals with a ‘whodunnit’ style plot that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Expect plenty of twists, turns, and surprises as the plot unfolds.

Tickets to the performance cost €10 and are available from the following locations:

Bedar- Bedar Town Hall, Olive Properties, and Artesania Shop

Turre- The Lions Charity Shop

Los Gallardoes- Zoe’s Emporium

Las Buganvillas: Forget Me Not

Proceeds from the performance will also be donated to charity.