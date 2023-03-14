Kucoin (KCS) and Sandbox (SAND) Investors losing value as HedgeUp (HDUP) presale enroute to 10x returns

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 16:00

HedgeUp (HDUP)’s presale is an ongoing event that has received much attention since it kicked off last year. As it stands, HedgeUp seems to be on the minds of many investors, while tokens like Kucoin (KCS) and Sandbox (SAND) have continued to lose followers and value.

HegdeUp’s popularity is tied to several things and based on them, experts believe the HedgeUp token can pull a 10x profit in the nearest future. What makes HedgeUp so special? Keep reading to find out.

HedgeUp (HDUP)

HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new platform that aims to become the first to allow users to invest in alternative investments, such as gold, wine, diamonds, aviation, fine art, and luxury watches.

Each investment asset will be minted into an NFT and fractionalized, enabling anyone to invest in products they believe in starting from as low as $1.

The platform’s native token, HDUP, will power the HedgeUp ecosystem and provide the community with many benefits.

Some benefits include protocol governance, discounts, staking, exclusive access to equity NFT releases, and online crypto classes.

To show how solid this project is and earn investors’ trust, the company has completed auditing its ecosystem with Solidity Finance and CoinSniper.

Also, HedgeUp founders and team have committed to lock their tokens for 18 months to eliminate any threat of a rug pull.

HedgeUp is presently in its second presale stage. Many experts believe that HedgeUP is an amazing investment opportunity, as they predict that the token could rise to $1 or more over the coming months from its current price of only $0.013.

Kucoin (KCS)

Kucoin (KCS) is a hybrid crypto exchange integrating features of both centralised and decentralised exchanges. The company’s long-term goal is to transition to a fully decentralised exchange model.

The exchange operates more of a centralised model, attempting to duplicate best practices in traditional asset exchanges, including dedicated risk and compliance teams.

These teams are responsible for internal controls and cross-departmental reviews to reduce fraudulent activity on the platform.

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token that rewards users and attracts new customers to the exchange. Users holding a specified number of KCS in their accounts are eligible for discounts on trading fees.

Furthermore, holders of KCS receive a daily dividend, called a KuCoin bonus, equal to 50% of trading fees on the exchange.

In 2021, the KuCoin (KCS) token reached an all-time high of $28, but it is now down nearly 70% and is having trouble rising.

Presently, there is much FUD around the KuCoin (KCS) token, with many investors losing interest and calling it another LUNA. Because of these speculations, many KuCoin (KCS) stakers have been pulling out in droves.

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum-based metaverse and gaming ecosystem where users can create, share and monetize assets and games.

The Sandbox ecosystem is one of several blockchain-based virtual worlds attempting to change the dynamics of the gaming market and reward content creators for the value they produce.

SAND is the platform’s native and governance token, and it powers the Sandbox ecosystem. The token is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The token is required to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as ASSETs and LAND, from The Sandbox’s marketplace.

The Sandbox (SAND) caught the eyes of many investors during the initial coin offering (ICO) in August 2020, raising over $3 million to fund its future operations. This led to The Sandbox (SAND) tokens hitting all-time highs of $8.40 in 2021.

Today, Sandbox (SAND) has lost almost 95% of its value since. This indicated a serious lack of long-term viability for the protocol. Many users find Sandbox (SAND) too complex. Also, they complained of no incentive for users to log on and spend time on the platform.

Lastly, the platform has no business model other than selling exorbitantly priced items or memberships with no tangible use other than speculation.

For more information on HedgeUP click the links below:

Presale Sign Up: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up

Official Website: https://hedgeup.io

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/hedgeupofficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido