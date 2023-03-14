By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 12:50

Missing 13-year-old girl found locked inside man´s shed over 1,000 miles from where she disappeared Image by PhotosbyAndy Shutterstock.com

Police in the US have found a missing girl locked inside a shed by a man after she vanished halfway across the country

A missing 13-year-old girl, who had vanished on Wednesday, March 1, had been found by US officials over 1,000 miles away from where she was reported missing.

Police said that the girl disappeared from Dallas, Texas, and was discovered several days later locked up in North Carolina, as per the Mirror.

Officials said that the shed belonged to Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, a 34-year-old man, who has been arrested and faces multiple charges over the abduction of the girl.

Camancho´s property located in Lexington, North Carolina was raided by the police after they received a tip-off.

Official reports suggest that the clue had been provided by a special agent working with Texas FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force.

The man was detained after he left his property on Friday, March 10, and the girl was subsequently discovered after a search was conducted throughout the property.

“Police were on the scene 10 minutes after receiving the tip from the FBI agent”, said a statement by Richie Simmons, sheriff of Davidson County, North Carolina. Officials also said that “Suspect Camacho had been allowed to stay on the property, but the owner told police he did not live in the main house and she didn’t know he had anyone else staying with him”.

“At this stage, investigators learned the girl had been in communication with an adult online and Simmons said the nature of the messages were consistent with grooming”.

“The girl was encouraged to leave her home, and video cameras near the girl’s home recorded a vehicle registered to an address in Davidson County, North Carolina”.

The statement added that “the girl was rescued and thankfully appeared uninjured”.

Police believe that she has been a victim of sex crime, as Camancho faces charges including “felonies for child abduction, felonious restraint of a child, human trafficking, rape of a person under 15, and indecent liberties with a child”.

If he is convicted of these charges, he could be imprisoned for life without possibility of parole.

