Marbella hosts InVoyage, the ultimate conference for luxury tourism professionals

By Betty Henderson • 15 March 2023 • 15:10

Tourism industry professionals gathered in Marbella at the prestigious InVoyage Fair, which made its debut in Spain with the event. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

THE prestigious InVoyage tourism fair made its debut in Spain on Monday, March 13, as it arrived in Marbella. The luxurious and vibrant coastal city was the perfect destination to host the highly anticipated fair, which attracted more than 250 professionals from the luxury tourism industry and events sector.

The four-day event is one of the most well-known fairs in the luxury tourism sector and was an excellent opportunity for local industry experts to network with hoteliers and specialists from all over the world. Fair attendees got to hold meetings, develop business ideas and enjoy new experiences and cultural activities while enjoying the unique Andalucían cuisine

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, explained that the fair is a perfect opportunity for the city to branch out into different types of tourism.

During the last few years, Marbella has become a popular destination for hosting networking events and conferences, as the city boasts an excellent hotel infrastructure, world-class gastronomy, and cultural activities that enhance the experience for attendees.

Luxury tourism is a valuable sector of the local industry, attracting around half a million tourists annually with an average daily spend of more than €600 per visitor.