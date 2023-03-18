Tractor driver killed in the Granada town of Hueneja when his vehicle overturns

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 0:49

Image of a tractor in a field. Credit: juntadeandalucia.es

A tractor driver was killed when his vehicle overturned in the Granada municipality of Hueneja.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a man lost his life this afternoon Friday, March 17, after overturning the tractor he was driving in the Granada town of Hueneja. The incident occurred just after 6pm.

A member of the public placed an emergency call to the 112 switchboards informing the operator that a tractor that was driving on a dirt track, near the A-92, had overturned and its driver was trapped.

The emergency coordination centre immediately deployed the Fire Brigade, an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES), patrols from the Guardia Civil, the Occupational Risk Prevention Centre and the Labour Inspectorate.

On arrival, the firefighters verified to 112 that there was nothing they could do to help the trapped man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.