80-year-old British man suspected of stabbing his wife to death found dead in Costa del Sol hospital room

By Chris King • 21 March 2023 • 22:23

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

An 80-year-old British man who had been placed under investigation by the Spanish police over the suspected murder of his wife was found dead in a hospital room on the Costa del Sol.

As reported exclusively by dailymail.co.uk, David Cadwallader had been remanded in custody after his 69-year-old wife Lesley was discovered brutally stabbed to death last November 4, in their apartment in the Malaga resort of Benalmadena.

Following the incident, the suspected Alzheimer’s sufferer was incarcerated by a judge on November 7. He was apparently placed in a specialist psychiatric wing of a Spanish prison while he was being investigated. At the time of his death, he had not been formally charged with any crime.

According to the news outlet, Mr Cadwallader passed away at the start of December but his death was only confirmed by them today, Tuesday, March 21.

His death is not thought to be suspicious, with a Spanish Prison Service source suggesting to the paper that he died of natural causes. The location of the hospital where he died has not been revealed but is believed to be in the Malaga area.

‘As he didn’t have sufficient financial resources, the court is waiting on the approval of his local council-paid funeral. After that happens the case against him will be stayed’, a well-placed source informed the paper.

‘The likelihood is that he would have faced a murder charge but his death means there can now be no prosecution. His passing means he is now out of reach of the courts’, another source added.

At the time of the incident, a statement from the police said: ‘A man aged 80 allegedly killed his wife aged 69. The victim received several stab wounds with a bladed weapon. The suspected killer has been arrested. It would appear he has a psychological illness with cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease”.

‘In the last few months, the suspected killer had been arrested three times for domestic violence. According to the police reports he had been diagnosed as having Alzheimer’s. His wife decided not to ratify her complaints in court and the cases were archived. She never asked for any protective measures’, it read.

