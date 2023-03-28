Grand jury on Trump´s case not expected to meet Wednesday

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 March 2023 • 22:15

Jury to meet another session on Trump case/Shutterstock Images

The grand jury looking at the case of Donald Trump’s hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels is no longer expected to vote this week on whether or not to indict the former president.

Three sources for NBC affiliate WNBC have indicated that the grand jury will not meet on Wednesday and was also not expected to hear matters related to this investigation on Thursday, according to the Independent.

This makes the prospect of a decision regarding the former president’s fate highly unlikely before the members return next week.

The reason for the calling off of the regular session on Wednesday remains unclear.

Former president Donald Trump could be nearing an indictment in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a hush payment made to a porn star by Mr Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen in 2016.

The Justice Department’s protocol against charging a sitting president limited any ability of the agency to do so while he was in office, but the president’s loss in the 2020 election opened the possibility of prosecution for both the 2016 Stormy Daniels matter as well as for an investigation into the January 6 attack and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Any potential conviction of Donald Trump is still very much in the future and little more than a distant possibility. But the issues he has raised with his bid for the presidency (despite facing multiple criminal investigations) have already touched theoretical US constitutional law in ways many experts ever thought it would see.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.