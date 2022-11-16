By Chris King • 16 November 2022 • 3:55

Image of Donald Trump- Credit: Evan El-Amin/shutterstock

Donald Trump announced that he intends to run for President of the United States again in 2024.

In a speech made from his palatial Mar-a-Lago estate ballroom, Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, November 15, that he intends to run for president again in 2024. Just moments before making his speech, Trump had filed the relevant paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Standing in front of his family, with ‘God Bless the USA’ playing in the background, he took his place behind a podium with signage reading ‘Trump: Make America Great Again!’.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States. America’s comeback starts right now”, he declared to his supporters. They immediately broke into chants of ‘USA’.

President Trump: "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/z95oHYjWwF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 16, 2022

“This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people”, he continued.

TRUMP: "This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign all together. Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people." pic.twitter.com/ShFBEywaTb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 16, 2022

Despite the GOP returning disappointing midterm results, the Republican ex-president seems determined to get back in the Oval Office. In his usual manner, Trump reeled off a list of his accomplishments during his one term in office as the 45th president of the United States.

Among other claims, his response to the Covid-19 pandemic was ‘decisive’, while adding that he kept China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea “in check”. He added: “Unlike other presidents, I kept my promises”.

Name-checking his successor Joe Biden several times, Trump pointed out that inflation is at its highest level in 50 years. Fuel prices are the highest in history as well he continued. Under Biden’s leadership, America has suffered “pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair”, he exclaimed. “Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again”.

Trump offered a hint at what was to come when he posted on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning: “Hopefully, TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Donal Trump Jr tweeted simply: “We will once again put America First!”.

We will once again put America First!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

President Trump — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 16, 2022

