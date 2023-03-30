Motorcyclist under investigation after being clocked doing 202km/h on A-7 in Malaga’s Manilva

By Chris King • 30 March 2023 • 19:17

Image of Guardia Civil traffic officer. Image: Guardia Civil

A British motorcyclist is under investigation by the Guardia Civil after allegedly passing a radar while travelling at 202km/h.

The Guardia Civil is investigating a motorcyclist in Malaga province for driving at a speed of 202km/h on a stretch of road limited to 80km/h. The driver was located on the A-7 motorway, passing through the municipality of Manilva.

According to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil this Thursday, March 30, the incident took place at 08:35am on Friday 17. At that time, officers from the Marbella Traffic Department, who were carrying operating a speed control, detected the driver of the motorbike travelling at more than 200km/h. The radar allegedly clocked him at 202km/h at Km1,083.1 of the aforementioned motorway, heading in the direction of Cadiz.

Specifically, the suspect, of British origin, was driving a motorbike registered in Gibraltar, although it was found that he lives in Cadiz province, in the municipality of La Linea de la Concepcion. He is being investigated for the commission of an alleged offence against road safety by exceeding the maximum speed limit established on interurban roads by more than 80km/h, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.