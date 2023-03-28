Marbella’s Los Naranjos hosts its highly anticipated Masters 2023 Trophies on April 6

Los Naranjos is a typical Robert Trent Jones Sr. design with generous fairways and strategically placed bunkers and water hazards.

The greens, with Penn A4 grass, are spacious and slightly undulated. The tees are long and have four markers: red, yellow, white and black with course lengths starting from 5.054 metres and reaching 6.564 metres at its longest.

Since its opening in 1977, Los Naranjos has been the host of several major competitions, including the Spanish Open, and is ranked one of the best golf courses in Spain.

Los Naranjos is located at Pl. de Cibeles, S/N, 29660, 29601 Marbella.

For more information or to book your slot, head to the website: losnaranjos.com or call the club on (+34) 952 81 24 28.