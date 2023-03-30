By Laura Kemp • 30 March 2023 • 20:26

Image - Impact Photography/shutterstock

The Euro Weekly News, also known as ‘the people’s paper’, is the most community-based publication in Spain. An English-language news website and newspaper with editions available on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca North, Costa Blanca South, Axarquia, Almeria, Mallorca and the Costa Calida, the EWN is the most-read expat newspaper in the country.

Covering news from across the UK, Spain and internationally, the Euro Weekly News offers its print and online readers everything from politics to travel and celebrity news to opinion pieces from well-respected columnists and writers.

About the Euro Weekly News, the best community-based publication in Spain

Founded by Steven and Michel Euesden over 23 years ago, the Euro Weekly News has been publishing a free newspaper in six locations for the past 23 years, featuring over 150 articles in every edition covering a huge range of global and community news. With offices across Spain and headquarters in Fuengirola, the EWN has a readership of 500,000 a week in its print editions and has recently expanded to publish on the Costa Calida.

The EWN includes a successful website with readers from the UK, USA, Spain and beyond, keeping readers up to date on breaking news, politics, health, lifestyle, travel, events, entertainment and local organisations. The EWN website has over 1.5 million visitors a month, boasting a diverse and passionate team of writers who produce articles which are informative and entertaining for a wide consumer readership.

Whether you want to read British news, keep up to date on international and political issues and events, get more informed about Spanish politics, or find out what is happening in your local community, the EWN has something for every reader.

Community champions

Known as ‘The People’s paper’ and prioritising news for the community as well as a pledge to be socially conscious, the EWN posts regular Facebook, Twitter and Instagram updates to make sure that its readership receives all of the latest updates that they need and that they feel represented by their weekly news source.

The distinguishing characteristic that sets us apart from other publications is our commitment to serving the informational needs of our communities, defined by the community’s members and a shared sense of belonging. Thousands of readers pick up a copy of the EWN each week to find out about news and events happening in their area, local businesses and the services they provide, charities such as the British Benevolent Fund and those who provide funds to people in need, and animal shelters including APAA, ACE, Donkey Dreamland and Tail Torrox.

Supporting charities, organisations and the British expat community is at the very heart of the EWN, including events run by the British Consulate and CUDECA and is well-known for raising much-needed funds, hosting important charity events, in addition to publicising and promoting campaigns.

All of this comes at no cost to our readers, and all of our print and online content always has been and always will be free of charge.

Awards

Reporting and covering local and national news has seen the Euro Weekly News win multiple awards, including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Council).

Contact

Whether you are interested in joining the EWN’s newsletter or advertising with its papers, you can get in contact with the Euro Weekly News via email at sales@euroweeklynews.com or info@euroweeklynews.com, or by phone on 951 38 61 61.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.