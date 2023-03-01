Which English newspaper is the largest in Spain?

By Laura Kemp • 01 March 2023 • 19:57
The Euro Weekly News, the largest English newspaper in Spain, was founded 23 years ago by Steven and Michel Euesden to serve the expat community in Spain. With offices across Spain and headquarters in Fuengirola, the EWN has a readership of 500,000 a week in its print editions and 1.5 million visitors a month to its website.
Published every Thursday, the EWN is free for all readers online and in print, making it the most accessible English newspaper in Spain – we have never and will never have a paywall on our website or a charge for our paper editions. Over the last two decades, the EWN’s database has seen significant growth and endorses both display and classified advertising in order to support an average of 4,000 businesses each week. But why is it so popular?
The articles in the paper include a range of local and international news, as well as weather reports, sports updates, financial advice, legal advice, celebrity news and lifestyle tips. All of the writers at the EWN live in various locations across Spain and cover local news from their region, reporting on issues that are important to locals and attending and supporting various charity events.
The EWN has also grown into a more global news and media outlet, boasting a diverse and passionate team of writers who produce articles which are informative and entertaining for a wide consumer readership. Whether you want to read British news for nostalgia’s sake, keep up to date on international and political issues and events, or find out what is happening in your local community, the EWN has something for every reader.
Known as ‘The People’s paper’ and prioritising news for the community as well as a pledge to be socially conscious, the EWN also posts regular Facebook, Twitter and Instagram updates to make sure that its readership receives all of the latest updates that they need and that they feel represented by their weekly news source.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
