Former Russian President Medvedev warns NATO ‘peacekeeping’ troops in Ukraine will be legitimate targets

By Chris King • 31 March 2023 • 18:47

Image of Dimitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterrstock.com

Any ‘peacekeeping’ troops deployed by NATO in Ukraine will be legitimate targets warned Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that the so-called NATO peacekeepers will become a legitimate target for the Russian army if they threaten Russia while on the frontline of contact in Ukraine, and will be destroyed.



Posting on his Telegram channel earlier today, Friday, March 31, he warned: “In Europe, there is a new crazy idea of sending some ‘peacekeepers’ to Ukraine under the auspices of NATO. How about that? Alliance countries continue to ply the Kyiv regime with weapons, tanks and other military equipment as best they can”.

“They send their killing instructors and bloody mercenaries every day. They support, praise, and kiss the Banderite b******s with all their hearts and give them various prizes and medals. And now, supposedly, they are going to persuade them not to fight Russia, they will convince them to ‘stick a bayonet in the ground'”.

“The NATO guys are not just punk-ass bitches, who have lost their greed and effrontery. They take everyone else for a bunch of f****g idiots. And, smirking cynically, they offer their ‘peacekeeping’ services”.

“Their true intentions are clear – to establish on the line of contact a peace that benefits them from a position of force. To introduce their ‘peacekeeping’ troops into Ukraine with machine guns and on tanks, wearing some kind of blue helmets with yellow stars”.

“The history of operations carried out by the USA and its allies in various regions of the world shows how it ends. The tragedies of Korea, Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and many African countries”.

“It is clear that the so-called NATO peacekeepers are simply going to enter the conflict on the side of our enemies. To get their hands dirty on this, bringing the situation to the point of no return. To unleash the very Third World War that is so feared in words”.

“It is also obvious that such ‘peacemakers’ are our direct enemies. Wolves in sheep’s clothing. They will be a legitimate target for our armed forces if they are deployed on the front line without Russia’s consent, with weapons in their hands and directly threaten us. And then these ‘peacekeepers’ must be ruthlessly destroyed”.

“They are soldiers of the enemy. They are combatants, not ‘letter-writers’. And they will be killed in the course of hostilities. It remains to be seen whether Europe is ready for a long succession of coffins of its ‘peacekeepers'”.

Earlier this Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed that the EU countries are close to discussing the topic of sending ‘peacekeeping-type’ troops to Ukraine.

Last year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that NATO was going to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. At the time, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, stressed that this would be a direct clash between Russia and the alliance, as reported by gazeta.es.

