99.9 per cent of women ‘haven’t got a penis’, Keir Starmer’s identity crisis

By John Ensor • 03 April 2023 • 16:25

Confused? Keir Starmer's identity crisis. Composedpix Shutterstock.com

In the wake of the disastrous fallout suffered by the SNP in Scotland, an under-pressure Keir Starmer suffered an identity crisis while he clarified Labour’s position on transgender issues on Sunday April 2, stating in an interview with the Sunday Times, “of course” 99.9 per cent of women “haven’t got a penis,” writes The Daily Express.

Only a month ago the Labour leader appeared to change his mind, hinting that he may scrap his commitment to introduce self-declaration.

Labour party strategists have warned Sir Keir that he risks losing the next general election if he continues to answer questions on gender definition.

Keir Starmer is no stranger to the controversy surrounding gender issues, in 2021 Starmer said, it was “not right” to say only women have a cervix.

Commenting on the confusion, a Tory MP said, “He doesn’t even know one end of his elbow from the other, let alone basic biological facts. He would be a nightmare for the country if he ever got near No 10.”

Consultant surgeon, Dr Anthony Hinton tweeted: “Keir Starmer claims 0.1 per cent of women have a penis.

“I’m in my 40th year as a doctor, studied 5 years at medical school & was top in my class for biology. Never knew 1 in 1,000 women have a penis.”

Sir Keir also said there shouldn’t be a “rolling back” of women’s rights in the transgender debate.

Mark Jenkinson, a conservative MP said that getting it wrong will badly affect the rights of women, “100 per cent of women don’t have penises. Sir Keir still doesn’t get it. He’s trying to suggest he’s changed his position, but people aren’t fooled by his constant attempts to ride two horses.

“As soon as you allow one man to declare that he’s a woman, and breach the protections and spaces that it entails, you’ve overridden women’s rights.”

The unintentional humour prompted comments from YouTube viewers, with one posting, “I’ve been thinking about entering Crufts next year as I identify myself as a giant poodle”

While another wrote, “Well, that’s him off my pub quiz team.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.