Getting to the top in business is a tough job for women

By Linda Hall • 05 April 2023 • 23:11

PAY GAP: Women have to work harder for less Photo credit: Pixabay/David Mark

FOUR out of five UK companies and organisations still pay male employees more than females.

An analysis of the government’s report on wage inequality by the Guardian found an average pay gap of 9.4 per cent, the same level as in 2017-2018 when employers first had to publish this information.

The public sector gap has remained larger at 15.1 per cent compared with 8 per cent in the private sector. Both are similar to last year’s figures, the investigation found.

In practically half of companies and public bodies males earned at least 10 per cent more than their female counterparts. In contrast, women earned 10 per cent more than men in only 3 per cent of companies.

Meanwhile, new research has found that women wanting to advance their careers must provide more evidence of their skills to reach leadership posts.

Alexandra Niessen-Ruenzi, head of the department of Corporate Governance at the University of Mannheim Business School (UMBS), and PhD candidate, Leah Zimmer, analysed the biographic details of 103,461 male and female directors.

Focusing on observable signals of professional and educational qualifications, plus past professional experience, the study established that women were consistently required to provide more observable skill signals.

This was because employers found it harder to judge their “unobservable qualification” for leadership, including emotional intelligence, communication skills, creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability, they said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram