Lottery luck: Torrox resident takes home €350,000 in mega win

By Betty Henderson • 05 April 2023 • 10:00

ONCE lottery ticket seller Sergio Cortés was delighted to hear that a ticket he sold brought €350,000 to one lucky winner in Torrox Photo credit: ONCE ANDALUCÍA (via Facebook)

ONE lucky Torrox resident is €350,000 richer after striking gold in the ONCE lottery. The win was confirmed on Friday, March 31 alongside five other winners in Castilla La Mancha and Galicia.

The massive win was made possible thanks to Sergio Cortés, a local seller who’s been spreading good vibes since 2019 in the Conejito neighbourhood. It seems Sergio has a magic touch as it emerged that he has actually sold ten other winning tickets, worth a total of a whopping €35,000!

Sergio spoke to reporters about the win explaining, “I’m ecstatic that I can make a difference in people’s lives. It’s about time my neighbours got a win!”

The National Organization of Spanish Blind People (ONCE) runs the lottery, and proceeds from ticket sales go towards funding programs and services for those with disabilities. With draws taking place daily, the ONCE lottery is a household name in Spain with millions of players across the country.