By Anna Ellis • 07 April 2023 • 10:04

Calling all budding photographers: Aspe announces its XXV Photography Competition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe

The competition is aimed at non-professional photographers who were born or are resident in the Valencian Community.

Three categories have been established for this year’s edition.

The first is for collections of three photographs, the second for individual photographs and the third for photographs that reflect the flora, fauna, landscape or environmental impact in the municipality of Aspe.

Three prizes will be awarded in the first category: a first prize of €2,000; a second prize of €1,400; and a third prize of €1,200.

In the second and third categories, three prizes are awarded in each: a first prize of €1,000; a second prize of €800; and a third prize of €500.

Works may be submitted in person at the Wagner Theatre on September 19, 20, 21 and 22 September 2023 from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM then from 7:00.PM until 9:00.PM and on 23 September from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

They can also be sent by post or courier company, provided that they are received between 19 and 22 September with the delivery timetable being exclusively from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Wagner Theatre on Saturday, October 7.

At this event, an exhibition will also be inaugurated with the winning photographs and a selection made by the jury from the rest of the participating works.

The exhibition will remain open until 21 October.

CLICK HERE to register.

CLICK HERE: to consult the complete rules.

