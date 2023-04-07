Holy Week wonder: Elche’s celebrations recognised for tourist interest

By Betty Henderson • 07 April 2023 • 16:00

Holy Week celebrations in Elche date back hundreds of years with incredible processions taking over the city. Photo credit: Ajuntament d’Elx (via Facebook)

ELCHE’S Semana Santa celebrations received a major boost on Thursday, April 6 as it was declared a “Fiesta de Interés Turístico Autonómico” by the regional Valencian government! The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local churches, their vibrant brotherhoods, and their contribution to the city’s cultural heritage and economy.

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, was delighted by the news, describing it as “excellent news for Elche!” The President of the Junta Mayor de Cofradías organisers, Joaquín Martínez, was also thrilled, saying that the recognition acknowledges the tireless work that the organising Cofradías have been doing for years to make the city’s Semana Santa one of the most significant celebrations in the region.

This declaration means that Elche’s Semana Santa will now be even more visible, attracting even more visitors to the city and giving a boost to local businesses such as hospitality and services. This is fantastic news for the city, and González hopes to go even further, making the celebrations a national “Fiesta de Interés Turístico”.

Elche’s Semana Santa is an essential part of the city’s cultural heritage, showcasing a wealth of historic traditions. With this recognition, it’s now officially a must-see destination during Holy Week in the Valencian Community.