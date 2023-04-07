Muslim Legion soldiers take part in Malaga Easter procession

By Julia Cameron • 07 April 2023 • 11:37

Photo by Rickson Davi Liebano from Shutterstock

As part of the Easter procession in Malaga, the Legion Soldiers of the Catholic King’s Armoured Light Cavalry will once again take part in a tradition that goes back to 1928.

The procession, the Christ of the Good Death features 170 legion knights and has seen the soldiers doubling their shifts over the past two weeks as they prepare for the walk.

This year the company that has been chosen to participate in the Easter procession is the Company of Honours of the Third Duke of Alba II, headed by its captain, Sergio Dominguez.

He says:

First, it means that my command trusts me, secondly it is an honour because I am religious; and lastly, being able to make the people happy is also good.”

The legionnaires have come by ship from Ceuta and his contact here in Malaga is Antonio de la Morena, older brother of the brotherhood of the Christ of the Good Death. He is in regular contact with the Legionnaires as the brotherhood is invited to all legionary events.

The soldiers who participate in this event are all volunteers and include Muslims who want to be present as part of this Spanish tradition. Muslim legionnaires are said to have adopted Christ as their holy protector with some saying “My God is Allah, but the Christ of the good death is my protector.

Antonio de la Morena goes on to say that in his life as a congregant he has never met a legionary of the Muslim religion who has refused to be awarded the Christ of the Good Death medal.

Source: https://www.elmundo.es/espana/2023/04/05/642da680e4d4d8066d8b4585.html