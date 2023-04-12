Dreamy days out: Donkey Dreamland to offer two exciting events at Mijas sanctuary

By Betty Henderson • 12 April 2023 • 18:00

Guests will get to meet the sanctuary’s friendly donkeys, lovingly cared for by volunteers on site. Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland Rescue Centre

DONKEY Dreamland Rescue Centre in Mijas is preparing for two exciting events that are sure to thrill animal lovers!

On Sunday, April 23, visitors are invited to enjoy a relaxed afternoon in the company of Donkey Dreamland’s friendly donkeys while enjoying soothing tunes played by local musician Nico, which are also hits with the donkeys!

A €15 donation per person will cover drinks, some healthy tapas, and a unique opportunity to interact with the adorable animals that the sanctuary lovingly cares for. Those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance at www.donkeydreamland.com/events.

Donkey Dreamland is also offering an exclusive ‘Full Moon Donkey Walk’ on Friday, May 5. Guests will enjoy a peaceful stroll through the hills behind La Cala while the sun sets and the full moon rises. During the unforgettable experience, guests will also get to walk alongside the sanctuary’s charming donkeys and volunteers as they take in stunning views.

For a €15 donation per person, guests will also receive a refreshing drink and healthy tapas picnic snack. The event begins at 7pm sharp in their Mijas sanctuary. Reservations can also be made online at: www.donkeydreamland.com/experiences.

Donkey Dreamland Rescue Centre is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating donkeys that have been neglected, abused or abandoned.