Valuable volunteers: Age Concern recognises volunteers with lunch in Fuengirola

By Betty Henderson • 12 April 2023 • 18:00

Age Concern thanked their dedicated volunteers with a delightful social lunch. Photo credit: Age Concern Fuengirola Estepona and Benalmádena (via email)

Age Concern has praised its volunteers for their hard work, dedicating a lunch event to celebrate their contributions. The charity’s event at YaYa in Fuengirola, Puerto Deportivo, on Thursday, April 6 recognised the impact of the volunteers on the local community.

Jai Northover also performed at the event, thanking the volunteers for their hard work with a fantastic musical set. Dedicated volunteers who give their time for a variety of different services offered by the charity enjoyed a delicious lunch and socialised with like-minded volunteers.

Michelle Greenwood, Volunteer Events & Fundraising Manager, praised the volunteers, saying that the pandemic had a severe impact on volunteer numbers, but numbers are increasing again.#

Christine Derecourt, Volunteer Manager, said the event was a great success, adding, “Everyone enjoyed being able to meet up, share experiences, and celebrate being volunteers in our community”.

Age Concern has many opportunities for people from all walks of life to contribute a few hours to their local community, from working in their charity shop, driving, interpreting, to supporting their expanding welfare team that offers vital support and advice to those who need it.

The charity is encouraging more volunteers to get involved, anyone interested can contact Christine: 711019711