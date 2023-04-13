Arnold Schwarzenegger gets busy in Los Angeles

By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 8:24

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets busy in Los AngelesCredit:Andre Luiz Moreira/Shutterstock.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a change of role this week when he set about filling in a giant pothole where he lives in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

He said the pothole had been “screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks” and was “upsetting neighbours.”

But all may not be as it seems as a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles suggested Arnie might have the wrong information.

“This is not a pothole.”

“It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SolCalGas, who expects the work to be finished at the end of May”.

“As is the case with similar projects impacting city streets, SolCalGas will be required to repair the area once the work is completed.”

SolCalGas says it is the US’ largest natural gas distribution utility company.

A photograph on Twitter was uploaded by the star showing himself and another person laying a packaged asphalt cold patch material to the road.

The actor said: “Today after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.

“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

He went on to say “You have to do it yourself; this is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.

According to a spokesperson for Mr Schwarzenegger, the residents of Brentwood had made numerous requests for repairs after winter storms caused cracks and potholes in the road.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brentwood,_Los_Angeles

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.