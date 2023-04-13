Currencies Direct named simply the best by the Good Money Guide

By Linda Hall • 13 April 2023 • 15:35

THE Good Money Guide recently held its annual awards ceremony, celebrating the best in financial service organisations.

This year the UK-based guide to trading, investment and currency accounts, welcomed more than 160 guests at Plaisterers’ Hall in the City of London for a black-tie, 20-table gala dinner.

Currencies Direct won Best Currency Broker in recognition of their commitment to a five-star experience for all their clients. This includes great rates, exceptional services, and swift, simple transfer solutions.

What are the Good Money Guide Awards?

For the last six years, the Good Money Guide has been running an annual awards event to highlight outstanding firms in the financial services sector.

It its own words, “The Good Money Guide Awards aim to champion financial services firms that excel in innovation, product, and customer service.

“Each year thousands of clients tell us what they think to help others make smarter decisions about who to invest, trade and transfer currency with.

“As well, they also provide valuable feedback to improve the online investing, trading, and currency transfer industry.”

Deciding the winners is based on professional testing, data and pricing analysis, together with customer feedback survey results. This year, 17,000 votes were cast to pick the final winners from the 62 companies that took part.

Currencies Direct is also up for the Business Moneyfacts Awards in April, where they’ve been shortlisted for two more accolades. Will the winning streak continue?

