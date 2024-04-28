Trending:

Charity Gospel Concert Paguera

By Annette Christmas • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 20:32

Anima gospel choir

Anima Gospel, Creative commons

Enjoy a lively evening with Ànima Gospel at the Auditorium of Paguera on Sunday 5 May at 7 pm.

The choir has a complete and varied repertoire with contemporary adaptations of popular gospel songs such as Amazing Grace, I Believe, I’m Free, Higher and Higher, Lean on Me, and Oh Happy Day.

Animal Gospel, directed by established singer Carmen Jaime, raises funds by giving concerts for good causes.

For example, last September they sang at Lluc to raise money for reforestation around the sanctuary after it had been affected by storm Juliet in February 2023, causing entire families to be cut off for many days. They have also financed various Caritas projects.

Tickets €8 available here

Annie christmas in the Bay of Palma
Written by

Annette Christmas

Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.

