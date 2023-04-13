Harry Potter TV SERIES officially announced

By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 0:41

A TV series based on the Harry Potter books has been officially announced for Max, Warner Bros’ new streaming platform.

A new TV series based on the Harry Potter books has just been officially announced today, Wednesday, April 12.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Author JK Rowling will be serving as the executive producer of the series, as it will be launched on a Max and Warner Bros newly announced streaming platform.

The series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the novel and a new cast will be hired to play the famous characters.

The Harry Potter series will play out over a course of 10 years, as per reports, after it has been rumoured for some time.

The release and the starting date for production have not been announced yet, as the launch of the series is still expected to take time.

As per IGN, each season of the series will be based on one of the books, during the course of its production.

Harry Potter has been the most profitable franchise for Warner Bros, and now the shift to making TV series is also expected to perform really well.

Aside from this, plans for a new Game of Thrones prequel and a TV series of The Conjuring have also been revealed.

