By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 0:41
Harry Potter TV SERIES officially announced Image: Wachiwit Shutterstock.com
A new TV series based on the Harry Potter books has just been officially announced today, Wednesday, April 12.
Your Hogwarts letter is here.
Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch
— HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023
Your Hogwarts letter is here.
Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch
— HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023
Author JK Rowling will be serving as the executive producer of the series, as it will be launched on a Max and Warner Bros newly announced streaming platform.
The series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the novel and a new cast will be hired to play the famous characters.
The Harry Potter series will play out over a course of 10 years, as per reports, after it has been rumoured for some time.
The release and the starting date for production have not been announced yet, as the launch of the series is still expected to take time.
As per IGN, each season of the series will be based on one of the books, during the course of its production.
Harry Potter has been the most profitable franchise for Warner Bros, and now the shift to making TV series is also expected to perform really well.
Aside from this, plans for a new Game of Thrones prequel and a TV series of The Conjuring have also been revealed.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.